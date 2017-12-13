23:04 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Cooler and possibly wetter Wednesday through Friday It will be clear to partly cloudy overnight with early-morning mist possible along the central and southern Mediterranean coastal area, extending into the northern Negev. Variable cloudiness is forecast for Wednesday with a significant drop in temperature and a chance of very light rain through Friday. Slight cooling on Thursday will bring temperatures to their seasonal average with no significant change on Friday. Partly cloudy and warmer on Saturday. Wednesday highs:

Jerusalem: 17Celsius/62Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Eilat: 23C/73F;

Golan Heights, Haifa: 19/66; Tel Aviv, Be'er Sheva': 21/69;

Dead Sea: 24/75 ► ◄ Last Briefs