Trump to release national security strategy next week

United States national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump will unveil his first national security strategy next Monday. Speaking with British counterpart Mark Sedwill at an event hosted by the British think tank Policy Exchange, McMaster said the strategy will incorporate four core national interests: the protection of American people; advancing American prosperity; "preserving peace through strength"; and advancing American influence.

He said the document will reflect Trump's desire to bolster engagement with other countries under the framework of "cooperation with reciprocity" and that the strategy will identify global threats to the United States and its interests. That includes subversion and economic aggression by "revisionist powers" like Russia and China, the activities of "rogue regimes" like Iran and North Korea, and non-state terrorist groups.