Coordination between Iran and Gaza terrorist organizations

Commander Qasem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Al-Quds Force has spoken on the phone with Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror chiefs, according to a report by Al-Mayadeen Television.

The phone call dealt with the readiness of Hamas and Islamic Jihad to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount and full Iranian support for what it called Palestinian Authority resistance forces. Senior officials from the two terror groups who recently visited Tehran praised Iran's support for their struggle and its support for their military wings.