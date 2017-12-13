Border Guards to get high-risk pay like soldiers

Minister of Public Security and Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan announced tonight that his ministry will finance the equalization of salary conditions of high-risk Border Police officers to the conditions of high-risk soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces, retroactive to the date that the soldiers were given the high-risk supplement.

Speaking at a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony in the Maccabiah Village, Erdan said, "You must already understand the responsibility and the risk that Border Police officers [of both genders] take upon themselves. I personally felt tremendous pride when the data was published that the Border Police, which is actually the police, has become the most sought after corps of all the combat corps in the IDF - what wonderful youth we have."