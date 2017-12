21:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Chief Rabbi: 'Everyone has the right to a secure and happy home' Read more Dedicating an expanded religious-women's shelter, Chief Rabbi Lau encourages women and expresses hope they will build new lives and new homes. ► ◄ Last Briefs