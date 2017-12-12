Jackal diagnosed with rabies in Gilboa region

The Health Ministry reports results of an examination indicate that a jackal found in Moshav Perazon in the Gilboa Council Region is infected with rabies.

The ministry requests that anyone who has been in contact with the infected animal or whose animals may have come into contact with the animal or a stray in the area should urgently contact the nearest health office to consider preventive treatment. After working hours, one should go to the emergency room in a hospital. If applicable, pet owners are requested to contact their veterinarian to verify their immunization status.