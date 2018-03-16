An 87-year-old woman and another person were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, Tuesday night, when an unstable Hanukkah candelabra overturned and started a fire in an apartment on Giora Street in Kiryat Bialik.
The fire caused very heavy damage.
|
20:22
Reported
News BriefsKislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17
Unstable Hanukkiah blamed for Kiryat Bialik fire
An 87-year-old woman and another person were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, Tuesday night, when an unstable Hanukkah candelabra overturned and started a fire in an apartment on Giora Street in Kiryat Bialik.
The fire caused very heavy damage.
Other archived news briefs:Dec 12 2017, 08:22 PM, 12/12/2017