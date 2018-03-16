20:22 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Unstable Hanukkiah blamed for Kiryat Bialik fire An 87-year-old woman and another person were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation, Tuesday night, when an unstable Hanukkah candelabra overturned and started a fire in an apartment on Giora Street in Kiryat Bialik. The fire caused very heavy damage. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Dec 12 2017, 08:22 PM, 12/12/2017