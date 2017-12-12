US Senate passes bill to help Holocaust survivors

(JTA) — The Senate unanimously passed on Tuesday the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today, or JUST Act, a bill to help Holocaust survivors and the families of victims obtain restitution or the return of Holocaust-era assets.

The measure requires the State Department to report on the progress of certain European countries toward the return of or restitution for wrongfully confiscated or transferred Holocaust-era assets, including property, art and other movable property. It also requires a report specifically on progress on the resolution of claims for U.S. citizen Holocaust survivors and family members.