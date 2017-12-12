19:45 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Hadar Goldin's commander: For four years I've held back Eitan Fund tells the Knesset Lobby to Bring the Soldiers Home, "We hear only spin: MKs don't lift a finger, cabinet members don't implement their decisions, and ministers don't stand by their word." Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs