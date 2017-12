Rabbi of the Western Wall and the holy places, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz spoke on Tuesday evening at the ceremony to mark the lighting of the first Hanukkah candle at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City.

Referring to the passing of Rabbi Aharon Leib Steinman zt "l, Rabbi Rabinowitz expressed his prayer that the great light that went up to heaven today will bring a great light on Zion in the building of our house of glory.