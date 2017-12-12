Police chief lights first Hanukkah light at the Kotel

Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh had the honor of lighting the first light of Hanukkah at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday evening. He told those in attendance, "A little light repels much of the darkness. It was not for nothing that the people of Israel chose to commemorate Hanukkah through light. Light is like love, devotion and service that can be passed on to others, and that is what every Israeli police officer does. We security forces are fighting again and again against the darkness."

The police commissioner added, "We welcome the lighting of 'the Chanukah candle', even though many candles are lit. The lighting of the Hanukkah candle creates and symbolizes the unity of the Jewish people. One nation with one heart."