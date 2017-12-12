PM: No substitute for the role of the US for peace

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held a candle-lighting ceremony on Tuesday with Foreign Ministry employees. Referring to United States President Donald Trump's declaration of recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Netanyahu was quoted by Maariv as saying that "there is no substitute for US leadership in the world and in the region, and there is no substitute for the role the United States plays for peace."

Relating to the holiday Netanyahu saluted Israeli soldiers as "the modern Maccabees."