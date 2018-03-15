Liba Center to chief of staff: Cancel the joint-service order

The Liba Center for protecting the Jewish character of the modern state of Israel has called on Chief-of-staff Gadi Eizenkot of the Israel Defense Forces to cancel the Joint Service Order for mixed-gender units.

Expressing disappointment with Eizenkot's acceptance of the order, the center said, "The statement that a religious officer should turn to the head of personnel in order to ask for permission not to violate the halakhic prohibition of serving in a mixed battalion, as the ruling of all the rabbis is outrageous and detached from reality," adding, "The chief of staff's decision to submit to feminist pressure, to the demands of the organizations of the extreme left women and to leave the order is regrettable."