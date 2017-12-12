Attorney General defends a leftist organization

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit sent a letter on Tuesday to Education Minister Naftali Bennett, in which he criticized the minister's decision to cancel a joint conference on workers' rights with the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) at the request of bereaved families.

In the letter, whose content was published in Haaretz, Mandelblit recommends that Bennett reconsider his intention to examine further cooperation with the association, making it clear that if the minister decides to conduct such an examination, it must be done "in cooperation with consulting and legislative bodies, which, if necessary, will even bring it before me." Mandelblit cited the ACRI for its merits over the decades.