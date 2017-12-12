Shekel, pound, Euro down - dollars up

The official value of the shekel declined an average of .565 percent on Monday against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list. No change was reported for the Lebanese pound.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.539, up .568 percent, while the Euro rose .398 percent to 4.1669 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.7297, up .435 percent. The Australian dollar jumped 1.201 percent to NIS 2.6798 and the Canadian dollar was fixed at NIS 2.7589, up .774 percent.