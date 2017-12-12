Shooting of terror suspect near Ariel to be probed

The Israel Defense Forces say Tuesday's shooting of a terror suspect near the Samarian Jewish community of Ariel will be investigated.

According to the IDF's preliminary summary, "A number of Palestinians suspected of attempting to hit a fence near Ariel approached an IDF force. One of them put his hand in his pocket in a way that looked like the drawing of a knife. In response, an IDF force fired at him, as a result of which, he was wounded. The suspect was treated by an IDF force and evacuated to hospital."