Rabbi Shteinman's moving will- 'Don't eulogize me'

Rabbi Steinman's last will was read out at his funeral. The rabbi requested that he not be eulogized in any format, not be mourned at mass rallies and that no articles be written about him in the media.

He added that no announcements be made about the funeral on loudspeakers or radio as "its enough that ten people be at the funeral."

He also requested that the funeral be as close as possible to his death.

Regarding his gravestone, he requested a simple stone, not to waste money on the grave and to write simply "here is buried Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib son of Noah Shteinman."

He also asked that those who wish to do him a favor study Mishna until the end of the 12-month mourning period in his memory and that girls say 10 psalms daily in his memory.