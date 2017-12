Limor Fadida of Haifa celebrates the 24th of Kislev as her birthday for the past 33 years, together with her twin brother Lior.

Today, however, Fadida gave birth to her third child on her birthday at exactly the same time (9:20 AM) as she was born and on the same day of the week, Tuesday.

Fadida says that her son simply insisted on sharing a birthday with his mother and uncle, as her pregnancy went well past its due date.