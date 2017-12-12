15:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Knesset approves epnephrine appliances in schools The Knesset approved at first reading the bill requiring an epinephrine appliance in educational institutions and public places. The bill was proposed by MK's Yoel Hasson, Yehuda Glick and other MKs. ► ◄ Last Briefs