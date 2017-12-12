15:53
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17

Knesset approves epnephrine appliances in schools

The Knesset approved at first reading the bill requiring an epinephrine appliance in educational institutions and public places. The bill was proposed by MK's Yoel Hasson, Yehuda Glick and other MKs.

Last Briefs