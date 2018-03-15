Michaeli:Order is bill of rights for religious soldiers

The Committee for Gender Equality held a meeting on the Joint Service Order of the IDF.

MK Merav Michaeli(Zionist Union) sharply criticized the changes in the order, stating that "the changes are dramatically for the worse for women and this is very worrying and serious. By erasing the statement that the order will be implemented without separation of the genders, the IDF is saying with finality that we have gone back to total separation.

"Similarly with regard to the decision to allow officers and career soldiers to choose not to serve with women. This order gives legitimacy to exclusion of women, creates a hierarchy and represents a bill of rights for the religious and haredi soldiers. It only talks about his rights and not those of female soldiers and officers."