Yaalon: Mitzpe Keramim must be regulated

Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon testified Monday in the Jerusalem District Court in a suit submitted by Mitzpe Keramim residents against claimants to the land which was allocated to them by the state in the year 2000.

Yaalon said that the state is responsible towards them since they entered the land based on a government decision and therefore they must be regulated.

The community, numbering 43 families and 150 children, was transferred into the designated lands of Kokhav Hashahar and approved by former prime minister Ehud Barak and Central Command head Yaalon.



