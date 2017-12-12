14:54
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17

Herzliya: Motorcyclist hit, seriously injured

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on Wingate Street, Herzliya.

MDA paramedics and EMT's provided initial treatment and transferred him in serious condition to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.

Last Briefs