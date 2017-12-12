A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on Wingate Street, Herzliya.
MDA paramedics and EMT's provided initial treatment and transferred him in serious condition to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.
|
14:54
Reported
News BriefsKislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17
Herzliya: Motorcyclist hit, seriously injured
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a car on Wingate Street, Herzliya.
MDA paramedics and EMT's provided initial treatment and transferred him in serious condition to the Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva.
Last Briefs