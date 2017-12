14:42 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Erdan: The light of Torah was extinguished Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan expressed his deep sorrow at the passing of Rabbi Shteinman Tuesday. "On the eve of the first night of Hanukkah, the light of Torah was extinguished with the passing of Rabbi Shteinman of blessed memory, a man of deep learning and devotion coupled with tremendous humility. He connected different and opposite worlds and was a leader who the entire Jewish nation mourns today. May his merit protect us." ► ◄ Last Briefs