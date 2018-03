14:32 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 IDF Manpower Head: No joint showers in IDF, it's a lie IDF Manpower Directorate head General Moti Almoz responded at a Knesset meeting of the Committee for Women's Empowermentto claims of lack of modesty in the army ,calling them "lies and fabrications of frustrated people who feel that their girls have run away from them after the rise in enlistment of religious girls." ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Dec 12 2017, 02:32 PM, 12/12/2017