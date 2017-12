MK Jamal Zahalka(Joint Arab List) said in an interview to be broadcast on Channel 12 that "I am a Palestinian with an Israeli ID card but I would prefer to die rather than sing the Israeli anthem. 70 years have passed but Israel is still an occupier.

Zahalke attacked the symbols of the state of Israel: "First let's remove the flag, the anthem and the menorah and then maybe I'll come to you and you will come to me.

"Every flag for me is a floor rag, but this flag is much worse than a floor rag."