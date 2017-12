13:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Netanyahu: Jewish people lost lighthouse of spirit Prime Minister Netanyahu eulogized Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, who passed away Tuesday. "I heard with great sorrow about the passing of the Torah giant and yeshiva head, Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman. With the death of Rabbi Shteinman the Jewish people has lost a lighthouse of spirit, tradition and ethics. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs