Suspected 100m NIS defense ministry funds fraud

The court has removed a gag order on an affair being investigated by the Lahav 433 police unit involving fraudulent use of more than 100 million NIS of defense ministry and IDF money by the Giltech and Uricoms companies.

The companies perform infrastructure work for IDF communications and for the defense ministry.

More than 20 suspects have been arrested and interrogated up to the present, including IDF officers and a number of Giltech and Uricoms workers on suspicion of bribery, fraudulent receipt of items, moneylaundering and tax crimes. A number of Emergency Authority workers are also being investigated.