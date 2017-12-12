13:17 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Litzman: 'A dedicated shepherd of all haredi Jewry' Mk Yaakov Litzman(UTJ) expressed his sorrow over the death of Rabbi Shteinman. Litzman said that "together with all of Israel we mourn bitterly the passing of our master, the head of the yeshiva, the great Rabbi Aharon Leib Steinman, one of the leaders and lights of the generation and one of the heads of the Torah world. With his unique leadership Rabbi Shteinman was a dedicated shepherd to the entire haredi Jewry, demonstrating responsibility to the people of Israel, the Torah world and the yeshiva students. He raised many disciples through Torah toil and devotion and love of Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs