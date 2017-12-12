13:01
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17

Knesset caucus for returning captive soldiers convenes

The Knesset caucus for restoring captive soldiers convened in the Knesset Tuesday with the participation of ministers, MK's and the Goldin and Shaul families.

MK Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli (Jewihs Home) said that " we won't give out doughnuts on the eve of Hanukkah, we will take stock and speak about mutual responsibility, about the contract between the state of Israel and its citizens and soldiers. I pray that the Goldin and Shaul families will come out encouraged. Each of us must change the situation and return Hadar and Shaul back home."

Last Briefs