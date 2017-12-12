12:47 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Rabbi Yosef: Sephardi world grateful to Rabbi Shteinman Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman Tuesday morning. "The loss of the last remnant of a towering generation, our master Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, is a great loss, as the righteous protect the generation with their very lives. In the merit of his unique leadership, for many years he prevented a split in the Torah world and Sephardic world and he was one of the first to appreciate and recognize the Sephardic Torah leadership as equals which led to a flourishing of the Sephardi Torah world. The Sephardi world owes him its gratitude and all Torah students should attend his funeral and honor the Torah" Rabbi Yosef said. ► ◄ Last Briefs