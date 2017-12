Eden Dadon was seriously injured in an April 2016 terror attack on a number 12 bus in Jerusalem.

Eden was the most seriously injured of the eight people injured. Last week Eden, who has turned 17, celebrated her recovery together with her mother Rahel who was also injured in the attack.

Dadon said that " we live here and love Jerusalem. We won't leave the city. Jerusalem is a holy city and we must show [the terrorists] that we are defeating them."