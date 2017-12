12:22 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Religious Zionist rabbis welcome Joint Service changes Religious Zionist rabbis welcomed the changes in the Joint Service Order approved by Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot but added that there are challenges which have yet to be addressed. The rabbis also thanked the Army Chief Rabbi for his efforts but stated that they would continue to monitor the implementation of the order. ► ◄ Last Briefs