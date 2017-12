12:16 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Iran: Earthquake measuring 6.1 on Richter scale An earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale was felt in the Kerman region in northern Iran. There were no reports of damage or casualties. ► ◄ Last Briefs