Funeral of Rabbi Shteinman to leave his house at 12 PM

Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in the funeral of Rabbi Shteinman, starting at 12 from his house at 5 Hazon Ish street, Bnei Brak on its way to the Ponovezh cemetery where he will be buried next to his wife.

Rabbi Shteinman wrote in his will that he wished to end his funeral within six hours of his passing away.

Prominent rabbis in the Lithuanian haredi sector, including Rabbi Haim Kanievski, tore their clothes after hearing of Rabbi Shteinman's death.

MDA called on the public to bring water and obey the organizers of the funeral and avoid climbing on dangerous spots and overcrowding.



