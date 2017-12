12:00 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 National Union:Rabbi Shteinman unified people of Israel The National Union party eulogized Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman who passed away Tuesday. "104 years filled with education, Torah dissemination, halakhic decisions and leadership with tremendous love for the people of Israel. Rabbi Shteinman mentored many great rabbis in our generation, fought for the honor of Shabbat, Jerusalem and for many issues which influenced Israeli society. He served as a significant connection between different parts of the nation. May his memory be blessed." ► ◄ Last Briefs