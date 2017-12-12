11:53 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Liberman:Rabbi Shteinman excelled in knowledge,humility Defense Minister Liberman expressed sorrow over the passing of Rabbi Aharon Leib Steinman. Liberman sent his condolences to "the family and to tens of thousands from the haredi sector over the passing of our master, Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Steinman, one of the greatest rabbis of the past century, who excelled in his knowledge, humility, prudence and in the importance he attached to unity between different parts of the nation. Rabbi Shteinman espoused for many years tolerance and taught Jewish values to generations of rabbis and disciples. May his memory be blessed." ► ◄ Last Briefs