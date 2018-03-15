11:44 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 MK Smotrich: A huge loss and great sorrow MK Betzalel Smotrich(Jewish Home) expressed his sorrow at the passing of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman. "A huge loss and great sorrow over the passing of a giant in our generation, Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, who led tens of thousands in love of Torah and serving G-d simply, humbly and with great fear of G-d. May his merit protect us and may G-d fill the void which has been left with great addition of Torah and fear of G-d among all of the people of Israel who require this in our generation," said Smotrich. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Dec 12 2017, 11:44 AM, 12/12/2017