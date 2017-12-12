Solberg: 'The cabinet is flouting cabinet's decision'

Supreme Court Judge Noam Solberg published an interim order regarding the petition by the Goldin family against the government.

Solberg castigated the government and stated that it is not implementing properly the decision of the security cabinet a year ago to prevent the entry of Hamas personnel and their families from Gaza to Israel.

The cabinet decided not to allow entry of Hamas members and their families for humanitarian reasons but Solberg wrote that "it is doubtful whether the policy at present adheres to this comprehensive decision."