Due to the funeral of Rabbi Shteinman, from 10 AM until 6 PM road 4 will be blocked to traffic from the Gannot interchange until the Morasha interchange on both sides.

Additionally, road 471 will be blocked from the Shaariya interchange until the Bar Ilan interchange. Only buses will be allowed to travel on the road.

Police request that drivers refrain as far as possible from reaching the area and find alternative routes.