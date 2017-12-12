Chief of staff modifies Joint Service Order

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant-General Gadi Eizenkot has decided to make changes to the Joint Service Order in the wake of scathing criticism of the order by Religious Zionist rabbis.

The new order allows an officer of career soldier placed in a mixed unit to apply for transfer based on the recommendation of the Army Chief Rabbi. It also states in contrast to the previous order that "the order will be implemented while maintaining the honor and beliefs of all soldiers."

IDF spokesman Brigadier-General Ronen Manalis said that the new order maintains Jewish identity while allowing for joint service.



