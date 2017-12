11:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Security guard injured in attack out of danger There has been an additional improvement in the condition of Asher Almalieh, the 46-year-old security guard who was stabbed and badly injured in a terror attack at Jerusalem's central bus station Sunday. He is still under sedation and respiration in the Shaarei Tzedek ICU but is out of immediate danger.

