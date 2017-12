10:58 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Bennett: People of Israel have lost an exemplary leader Education Minister Naftali Bennett eulogized Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman, who passed away Tuesday morning. "Rabbi Shteinman was a halakhic authority, rabbi and educator. The people of Israel has lost an exemplary leader who led with unwavering devotion and concern for the Torah world, who kept a distance from dispute and demonstrated great love for the people of Israel. May his memory be blessed." ► ◄ Last Briefs