Barkat:Rabbi Shteinman devoted himself to Jewish nation

Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat expressed sorrow at the death of Rabbi Shteinman.

"Rabbi Shteinman was a leader and spiritual guide for tens of thousands, including Jerusalem residents and people from the Jewish world and diaspora. Rabbi Shteinman acted all his life from devotion to the Jewish people and great love for every Jew. All his life he studied Torah, lived extremely modestly and carried on his shoulders the weight of the public he led so ably.

"The city of Jerusalem participates in the heavy mourning and expresses deep sorrow at the passing of the oldest leader of the generation and of the Torah world."