10:43 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Hesder Yeshivas: Rabbi Shteinman was a paragon for many The Hesder Yeshiva Association mourned the passing of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman. The association stated that "Rabbi Shteinman, a remnant of a towering generation, disseminated Torah in Israel and was a paragon for many in his assiduousness and devotion to Torah. May G-d console his many disciples and followers. May his memory be blessed."