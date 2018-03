An oil lamp from the Maccabean period was discovered a week ago by a mother and daughter from Kibbutz Beit Alpha in the Jezreel Valley.

During a walk on one of the hills near Kibbutz Nir David in the Bet Shean valley, 7-year-old Hadas Goldberg-Kedar and her mother Ayelet noticed an earthenware item on a porcupine lair.

The girl picked up the item and the mother , who is studying archaeology at Haifa university, explained that it was an ancient oil lamp.