10:25 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Edelstein:Rabbi Shteinman raised generations of leaders Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein expressed deep sorrow over the death of Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman. Edelstein said that "I participate in the people of Israel's sorrow at the death of the great Rabbi Aharon Leib Shteinman of blessed memory. Rabbi Shteinman, one of the greatest and most important rabbis in the past century merited in his great humility to raise generations of disciples and with his wisdom and humility influenced generations of leaders, educators and disciples."

