09:05 Reported News Briefs Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Kislev 24, 5778 , 12/12/17 Lapid: 'Don't interfere with our Shabbat' Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid attacked the Supermarket Law approved at first reading Monday night, stating that " we won't interfere with your Shabbat and you don't interfere with ours."