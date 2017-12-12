Rabbi Lau: 'A loss for the entire generation'

Chief Rabbi David Lau published a condolence announcement in the wake of the death this morning of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman.

"The passing of Rabbi Steinman is a loss for the entire generation, for millions of Jews worldwide, for those who knew him and those who knew him less. He was a leader of the generation who defended the entire generation with his prayers and concern for the public."

Rabbi Lau added that "I went to visit Rabbi Shteinman many times for critical decisions. The clarity, greatness of thought and wise leadership in the way of the Torah together with a deep understanding of life's complications and the different challenges we face were unforgettable. Rabbi Shteinman was a leader who was one of a kind in the generation.

"The Jewish nation lost this morning one of the greatest spiritual leaders of the past generations."