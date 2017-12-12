Rivlin: 'A unique scion of Lithuanian Jewry'

President Reuven Rivlin eulogized Rabbi Shteinman, the leader of Lithuanian haredi Jewry who passed away Tuesday morning:

“The great Rabbi Steinman was a leader who carried on his shoulders the entire Jewish people. A Torah giant and a leader who guided the lives of thousands, and tens of thousands. Despite his resolute positions, he was able to convey his message pleasantly, softly and with a great love for every Jew.

“During my last meeting with him, I was privileged to meet a unique descendant of the great tradition of Lithuanian Jewry. The rabbi was a tremendous scholar, a genius of Torah study, good-natured and kind, rich in life experience. A man whose wisdom was second only to his humility.

“Rabbi Steinman outlined a path for thousands and tens of thousands, and parting from him leaves a deep sense of loss. May his memory be a blessing.”