'Arrogance, arrogance, arrogance' When Rabbi Shteinman was asked once whether to accept to a haredi school a pupil whose parents did not conform with the mode of the school, and maintained a more modern approach, he answered: "arrogance, arrogance, arrogance", implying that only arrogant teachers could reject a child because his parents were more modern.